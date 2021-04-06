How many trains run now as against pre-Covid levels

The answer is blowing in the wind
Indian Railways has now restored running 78 per cent of mail and express trains, and 91 per cent of suburban trains that it operated in the pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Indian Railways’ data. With effect from April 1 to April 5, almost 63 pairs of mail express trains and 53 passenger trains have been restored. A large chunk (almost 80 per cent) of passenger trains – which are shorter distance trains with a lot of stops – have not yet been restored. It may be noted that Railways has also lowered the number of stops for some long distance trains based on the demand.
Suburban trains have also reached 91 per cent of operations as of now compared to pre-Covid-19 levels. Specifically, at present, 300 metro trains are operational (100 per cent against pre-Covid-19 levels), 1,282 trains are operational in Eastern Railway (91 per cent of pre-Covid-19 level trains), 146 suburban trains are operational in South Eastern Railway (77 per cent), 1,686 in Central railway (94 per cent), 1,300 trains (95 per cent), 667 trains (94 per cent), while South Central Railway has not started any suburban trains.
On whether Railways is considering pulling back some services in the backdrop of a surge following Covid-19 spread, Railway sources said there were no such plans as of now. “As in the past, Railways will continue to monitor the situation, and take appropriate decisions when required,” said the source.
TYPES of TRAIN
Trains approved
Average per day
Pre-COVID average per day
% of trains presently in operation
Mail/Express Special (including festival specials)
2844
1381
1768
78
Suburban trains
5381
5381
5881
91
Passenger (Diesel Electrical Multiple Units, Electrical Multiple Units,) trains are relatively shorter distance trains with lots of stoppages (some are inter-State)
1188
776
3634
21
Total
9413
7538
11283
67
Source: Railways
