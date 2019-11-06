Hindustan Shipyard delivers vessels to the Navy

The last two of the six 10-tonne bollard pull tugs for the Navy, Ananta (Yard 11178) and Atal (Yard 11180), built at the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. here were flagged off to their home ports - Mumbai and Kochi - on Wednesday in the presence of Rear-Admiral (retd) L.V Sarat Babu, the Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, senior officials of the Navy, Classification Society, and senior officials of HSL, according to a press release.

The two were the vessel no 190 and vessel no 191 delivered by the HSL. The HSL has delivered six vessels in the calendar year so far.

The tugs are capable of developing 10 tonne bollard pull and can achieve speed up to 12 knots. During the trials, both tugs have proved good sea-keeping characteristics. The tugs are sailing to their home ports on the maiden voyage.

The CMD Sarat Babu, while thanking the Navy, IRS and PEW for partnering with HSL towards successful completion of the project, appreciated the employees’ commitment. .