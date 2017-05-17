‘HSL has great potential, but needs financial rejig’

She’s got a brand new bag
The Hindusthan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here has great potential to build all sorts of vessels, but it needs financial restructuring to improve its order book position, and the Union Government will take all steps to help the shipyard, according to Y.S Chowdhary, the Union Minister of State for Science, Technology and Earth Sciences.
He was speaking to the media in the shipyard on Wednesday evening after visiting the facilities and said he was very impressed with HSL. "The HSL does not fall under my ministry, but in our ministry we need vessels for marine exploration and the HSL has the facilities to build such vessels. We shall explore the possibility of placing some orders," he said.
He said, however, that there was still some scope for improvement, and many more ancillary units should come up. In response to a query, he said there was really no necessity for scouting for orders for the HSL, once the financial restructuring is completed. On the strength of performance, the HSL can get enough orders. He said he would pursue the matter with Arun Jaitley, as the HSL was now under the control of the Union Defence Ministry.
He praised Chairman and Managing Director of the HSL, Rear-Admiral (retd) L.V Sarat Babu, for his role in turning the HSL around.
Visakhapatnam member of Parliament K. Haribabu and Anakapalle member of Parliament M. Srinivasa Rao accompanied the minister on his visit.
