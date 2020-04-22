Hyderabad Airport handles operations of two special passenger relief flights for US, UAE nationals

Making contact tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The Hyderabad International Airport handled the operations of two Special Passenger Relief flights that had repatriated some citizens of the United States of America (USA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Hyderabad.
An Air India flight, that had arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Delhi, departed with 100 US nationals to Delhi. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers of this flight would to airlifted by the United Airlines from Delhi to the US.
The airport also handled another special passenger relief flight, which was operated by the Air Arabia. It had arrived from Sharjah via Cochin to Hyderabad to evacuate a few UAE citizens stranded in Hyderabad. The Air Arabia flight departed with 72 UAE nationals at 9 pm to Sharjah.
The passengers of both these flights were guided through the fully-sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.
These flights were handled in coordination with the US and UAE Consulates in Hyderabad and the Telangana government.
