Hyderabad Airport set to resume flight operations from May 25

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd will resume flight operations from May 25 after suspension for about two months, following the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
It has put in place all necessary safety measures for the safety of passengers and others at the airport.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had on May 20 announced that domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020. Commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended from March 24, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The airport has taken a slew of measures with focus on a seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers including some stringent safety measures including thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, placing floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport.
SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “Hyderabad International Airport is all set to commence its operations after a gap of almost two-months. We are fully geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers while they are traveling through our airport. Already equipped with fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touch points."
Special disinfection systems have been put in place to disinfect all baggage moving through the airport’s baggage handling systems, passenger trolleys and hand baggage security screening trays.
Passengers departing will be able to personally collect freshly disinfected baggage trolleys on the departure ramp itself from the newly deployed trolley disinfection tunnels, ensuring that no one else touches the disinfected trolleys before collection by a passenger.
The airport has deployed 48 self-check-in kiosks safely staggered as per social-distancing norms across the airport forecourt area and at Check-in halls for a contact-less boarding experience.
Thermal scanners are available to monitor the passengers’ temperature and only those with normal temperature would be allowed entry.
All boarding gates have contact-less e- boarding gates with boarding card scanners, which will help the passengers to just flash their boarding cards to verify flight details and once done, they can proceed to board the aircraft.
Deep cleaning of 127,000 square metre terminal, which spreads out across 7 levels is carried out every day. A team of over 100 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drives at an hourly frequency.
Regular sanitization of high contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, self check in kiosks, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals would be carried out. Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitize all its surfaces and regular cleaning. For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys would be disinfected through the disinfection tunnel after each use.
Apart from these, GHIAL will also have facilities to isolate suspected Covid-19 passengers at the airport in accordance to government direction.
