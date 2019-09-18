Hyderabad International Airport is world’s third fastest growing airport: Report

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been featured as the third fastest growing airport in the world in terms of passenger growth.

The Airports Council International had revealed these findings as per its latest World Airport Traffic Report. The Hyderabad Airport has been ranked third and the second fastest growing airport in the world and India, respectively, in the category of over 15 Million Passengers Per Annum.

Hyderabad International Airport registered a passenger growth of 21.9 per cent in 2018 over the corresponding year.

ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said, “India’s move towards a more liberalised aviation market and the nation’s strengthening economic fundamentals have helped it become one of the fastest-growing markets with its traffic growing rapidly in a relatively short time.”

Currently, the airport is served by 29 passenger airlines connecting 69 destinations both domestic and International. On an average the airport handles close to 60,000 passengers and over 500 air traffic movements daily.

The Airport has experienced a robust growth in passenger traffic over a period of time, with a 4-year CAGR of around 20 per cent from FY15 to FY19.

The Hyderabad International Airport has recently became the first in India to successfully conduct face recognition trials.

It is also India’s first modern, Greenfield airport developed under PPP model.