GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) opened a city-side self-check-in facility enabling passengers to check in, drop off their baggage, and obtain their boarding passes before entering the terminal building, significantly enhancing the airport experience and streamlining the departure process.

“This feature is a significant step toward alleviating congestion within the terminal building and offering passengers a more relaxed, efficient, and stress-free start to their journeys,’‘ SGK Kishore, ED- South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said in a release.

The city–side self-check-in facility, located at the car parking level, provides a range of self-service amenities. Passengers can use self-check-in kiosks, stay informed with flight information display systems, and drop their baggage at the self-baggage drop counters.

Passengers can make use of the self-check-in facility through a simple two-step procedure at self-service check-in kiosks at the entry of the facility for a regular check-in process. At the check-in, passengers will receive their boarding pass and bag tags, which they need to tag to their baggage. They can then proceed to the self-bag drop unit and place their baggage on the conveyor belt.

