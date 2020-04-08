Hyundai launches its online car retail platform pan India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced pan India coverage of its ‘Click to Buy’ online sales platform, incorporating over 500 dealerships, which is an end-to-end online car purchase platform offering a retail experience.

Hyundai had launched a pilot phase of ‘Click to Buy’ with few dealers of Delhi NCR Region in January and has now expanded its program to offer pan India coverage, the company said in a statement.

All Hyundai models including the All New CRETA and Spirited New VERNA are available on the ‘Click to Buy’ website that acts as an additional sales channel for Hyundai Dealerships. The platform is connected in real time with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new age digital customers, the company said.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said: “Hyundai has pioneered the digital sales arena in India with ‘Click to Buy’ that is India’s first online sales platform offering the new-age digital customer a seamless and convenient option to remotely purchase new Hyundai cars from the safety of their homes. Over the last decade, retail sales has been witness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products. With pan India integration of Dealerships under ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering its tech-savvy customers a transparent and easy way of purchasing their favourite Hyundai cars.”

Customers can register at the portal of ‘Click to Buy’, post which they can choose available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours. ‘Click to Buy’ also offers customers a choice of financing options and existing bank customers that have pre-approved loan from their respective banks can avail fastest loan approval.