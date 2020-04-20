IATA agents seek full refund for air tickets booked before March 24

IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) and its initiative IAAI Air Passenger Rights Forum have jointly urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to direct airlines to give a full refund or provide the ease of rescheduling validity for 365 days for tickets issued on or before March 24.

The latest communication by the Ministry ― with regard to refund of air tickets during the lockdown period ― did not mention the refund of tickets booked and issued on or before March 24. It was silent on the bookings for travel beyond May 3. The full refund would be for passengers who booked air tickets from March 25 to April 14 and up to May 3.

It is unfair and discriminatory not to have a similar refund policy for passengers who have booked tickets much before but could not travel during the period from the advisories on the travel ban cancellations and total lockdown, said Biji Eapen, President IAAI.

He requested the Ministry to instruct all airlines to accept bookings and issue tickets for travel beyond May 3 with a necessary condition of a full refund for tickets in the event of flights not operated until the Government officially lifts the ban on operation of all domestic and international flights.

The Indian Airline industry is passing through its gravest crisis and experiencing critical liquidity issues. The state of affairs will result in the risk of financial losses to air passengers, as they to face the problem of airlines withholding ticket refunds or issuing credit vouchers instead of refunds, he added.