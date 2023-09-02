International Air Transport Association has recalled Go First’s designator code (G8) as it has not flown since May 2.

IATA assigns a designator code to airlines, which is used in schedules, timetables, reservations, ticketing, and other purposes. IATA’s recall action could thus complicate Go First’s plans as it intends to restart flights this month.

“One of the requirements for a company to be eligible for an IATA two letter designator is that the airline needs to be operating. As Go First ceased to operate commercial flights since early May 2023, it is currently not eligible for the IATA two letter designator, “ IATA spokesperson Albert Tjoeng said in an emailed response.

“Nonetheless the two letter designator and numeric codes will remain blocked for 12 months, during which Go First can ask for the reinstatement of the designator if the requirements are met,” he said.

Go First said that withdrawing the designator code is not a serious issue. “The code will be preserved and allotted once we start operations, “ a spokesperson said.

Go First suspended operations on May 2 due to a cash crunch, which it blamed on Pratt & Whitney’s defective engines. The airline has received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s conditional nod to restart operations but has been locked in litigation with aircraft lessors.

Meanwhile, in a Friday town hall meeting with employees, the airline’s CEO, Kaushik Khona, said the airline will resume operations and pay July and August’s salary in September.

June’s salary was paid last month after the airline received emergency funding of ₹100 crore from lenders. The airline also used the proceeds for making insurance and other statutory payments.

Khona also expressed optimism about positive outcomes in all the litigations and said there was no bar on the airline to restart operations. He informed that Pratt & Whitney had earmarked engines for the airline, and these will be delivered once the airline commences operations.

