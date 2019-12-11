India should not interfere with domestic airline industry, says IATA official

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
A top executive at IATA has said that the Indian Government should not interfere in the domestic airline industry; instead, it should allow market forces to determine the success or failure of the airlines.
“India is a highly regulated market. The Government in every market sets the rules of the game to provide sufficient infrastructure, but it should see to it that regulatory and infrastructure costs are at a low level. But it should not interfere with the market. The success and failure of the airlines is up to the market and the consumers,” IATA’s chief economist, Brian Pearce told BusinessLine.
Pearce said while airport privatisation in India has generated good quality investments, it has also generated in high-service charges and is holding back air travel.
He added that Indigo is one among 30 airlines worldwide which has been responsible for the improvement in the aggregate industry-level profitability. “Ranking airlines by economic profit shows that a group of around 30 airlines has been responsible for the improvement over the past 30 years. The top-30 airline group has generated sufficient free cash flow to pay down debt and reduce their debt-to-earnings to more or less investment-grade levels. This provides stability and financial resilience if difficult business conditions emerge.”
The IATA chief said there is a long tail of airlines breaking even and a group making significant losses. The performance of this long tail of airlines has not improved over the last decade. “This is the reason why there has been a series of airline failures over the last two years, despite relatively good financial results at the aggregate industry levels,” he said.
These airlines have seen no improvements over the past 10 years. Debt remain 5-6x earnings. This leaves much of the industry vulnerable to cash flow shocks because of fixed repayment and interest rates associated with debt.
Pearce pointed out that the last time there was a big improvement in the airline industry’s financial performance was in 2015 and 2016. Since then, both returns on capital and operating profit margins have been in decline.
The airline industry could again see a demand-supply mismatch in the case of aircraft deliveries. Pearce said, even if the demand growth picks up in 2020, there is a threat that supply could rise even faster, given the 2,100-plus aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered once, as expected, the B737 MAX returns to service.
“We do forecast that increased deliveries will boost available seat kilometres (ASK) growth in 2020, but this will be limited by constraints in the aerospace supply chain, some rescheduling of deliveries and retirement of existing aircraft,” Pearce said.
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...