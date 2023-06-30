IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions to the travel and cargo industry, has been selected by the air cargo unit of MSC - Mediterranean Shipping Company, as a strategic partner to digitally transform its air cargo operations.

iCargo, the Software as a Service solution for air cargo management from IBS Software, will install a true digital platform that covers cargo sales, operations, cargo accounting and a portal for MSC. The standard product implementation will help MSC go-live faster and start business operations immediately. Once fully implemented, iCargo will give MSC full visibility of its air cargo value chain, covering sales, operations and accounting while gaining insights for continuous business improvement.

The partnership enables IBS Software to deploy iCargo for a company that is already the world’s largest container carrier and is now growing its MSC Air Cargo unit, as a complementary business to its core ocean shipping solution. iCargo adheres to best practices in the air cargo industry and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives – such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight –making this latest development a remarkable moment across the logistics industry. It is an important step toward achieving seamless operations across multi-modal logistics models, increased efficiency and productivity to power rapid global trade and growth IBS Software has long advocated for.

“This is our first step into this market, and we plan to continue exploring avenues to develop air cargo in a way that complements MSC’s overall solutions to our customers. This is why we’ve engaged IBS Software in a strategic agreement to implement their industry leading iCargo platform. While we appreciate that many existing processes may remain relevant, our business is continuously evolving; and we believe that improvements in how a multi-modal business operates internally can help its customers achieve success. We see great potential in IBS Software’s capabilities and solutions, through which we expect to harness the power of digitalisation to help achieve MSC Air Cargo’s objectives,” said Jannie Davel, Senior Vice President, MSC Air Cargo.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership and to support MSC Air Cargo’s new business objectives in the cargo industry. We’re confident the iCargo solution and the team that continuously innovates our products will take MSC’s multi-modal business model to new heights.” said Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software.