IBS Software signs deal with Cargolux for cargo management system

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 13, 2021

Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President & Head, Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software

Cargolux to deploy IBS’s iCargo SaaS solution to manage its global air cargo business.

IBS Software has signed a long-term strategic deal with Cargolux, Europe’s No. 1 all-cargo airline, to replace its cargo management system.

Cargolux will deploy IBS Software’s iCargo SaaS solution to transform and manage its global air cargo business.

The iCargo implementation will enable Cargolux to further deliver and improve services and streamline the customer experience. iCargo’s air cargo ecosystem will allow the airline to realize improved efficiencies through lean business processes. With APIs providing enhanced rich data sharing, Cargolux will facilitate improved co-ordination with partners and deliver a superior experience to customers.

“Cargolux is in the midst of a digital transformation and the implementation of iCargo as our next generation cargo management system is another important step for us.” said Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux.

“Cargolux is a pioneer in the global air cargo industry and commands great respect from peers and technologists like us at IBS Software, who are deeply embedded in the global air cargo industry. We are thrilled to be associated with a global leader like Cargolux. The air cargo industry is innovating at pace with digitalization at the core. Technology is driving change and raising the strategic profile of cargo, and we are proud to be at the forefront of such a significant shift”, said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President & Head, Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

Published on December 13, 2021

