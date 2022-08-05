IBS Software to be technology partner for Jet Airways 2.0

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways. The Thiruvananthapuram-based company that offers SaaS solutions for airline operations, crew operations, airline passenger services, loyalty programmes, air-cargo management, and MRO will be technology partner to the airline.

A company spokesman said IBS Software will deliver to Jet Airways capabilities in passenger service systems encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as a latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimise the entire passenger and retail experience.

Range of tech platforms

This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support the relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age. Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022. Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, said Jet Airways is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level.

Customer, staff issues

Kapoor added: “Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring issues in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing those commonly faced by airline staff. In IBS Software, Jet Airways found an ideal partner to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help it deliver on its promise to bring back ‘an even better Jet Airways.’

Latest tech on offer

Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software, said it is a privilege to play a part in the highly anticipated relaunch of Jet Airways. Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand but also benefit from Jet Airways’ vision to use latest technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age, he added.