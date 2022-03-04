IBS Software to help Philippine Airlines book, manage staff travel

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its regional affiliate, PAL Express (PALex), have tied up with IBS Software to provide their employees a fully digital system for booking and managing staff travel.

The airline group has signed up to implement iFly Staff, IBS Software’s fully automated SaaS solution, which enables them to automate leisure and duty travel processes.

Self-service platform

Through the new system, PAL will be able to better support employees, their beneficiaries and PAL retirees to manage travel through a self-service digital platform, empowering employees and enhancing staff satisfaction.

PAL is the Philippines’ flag carrier and only full-service network, and was the first commercial airline in Asia. It operates out of hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations in the Philippines and 31 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and West Asia.

Desktop, mobile channels

By replacing its in-house travel booking solution with an omni-channel self-service platform, PAL employees will have the flexibility to book and amend their travel plans through desktop or mobile channels. The iFly Staff solution also allows flexible payment options, including integration with e-wallets such as PayMaya and GCash.

PAL will also benefit from significant operational benefits through iFly Staff. Automating the travel booking process greatly reduces manual processes, reducing the administrative burden, while improving service quality. It also allows the PAL staff travel team to create and roll out new policies and processes in real-time, and dynamically implement policy changes quickly and efficiently, using the configuration capabilities of iFly Staff.

More operational banefits

Danreb M Oira, Senior Vice President for Human Capital at PAL, said his company fully supports its employees. “Their wellbeing and happiness could not be more important to us. We’re delighted to be able to roll out such an innovative and forward-looking platform for our employees.”

Sunil George, Vice-President and Regional Head, IBS Software, said ensuring staff have maximum flexibility over their travel and the ability to manage it effectively is a must-have for modern airlines.

“Through iFly Staff, employees can book flights and hotels themselves in a single flow, while administrators get full management control to create policy-based rules without the need for any technical support. That’s a powerful combination for progressive airlines like PAL and we look forward to a long and successful partnership,” George added.