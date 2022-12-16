Delta Cargo is the latest addition to a growing list of clients of IBS Software whose integrated iCargo platform has been chosen to digitally transform its operations, increase profitability and provide better service to customers and partners. IBS Software has its global headquarters at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

The full iCargo management suite will be implemented to provide Delta Cargo with a comprehensive view of its air value chain, delivering real-time operational insight to enable proactive data-led business decision-making, an IBS spokesperson said.

SaaS solutions provider

IBS Software is a SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour, cruise and hospitality industries. Its solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programmes, staff travel and air cargo management. It also runs a real-time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to hospitality companies and channels.

IBS Software logo

The partnership with IBS Software is the latest milestone in Delta Cargo’s mission to deploy technology platforms that create differentiated experiences following a record revenue year in 2021, the spokesperson said. Key functions being improved include sales and inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail management, customs and security, quality management and mobile applications.

Digital transformation process

IBS Software’s Consulting and Digital Transformation group will also play a key role in enabling the transformation from a people, process and technology perspective to ensure the success of this complex transformational programme for Delta Cargo, the spokesperson added. Rob Walpole, Vice President, Delta Cargo, said the company plays a vital role in Delta Airline’s future. “Fundamental to achieving that goal is investing in technology platforms to deliver differentiated products and services while creating seamless processes for our team and partners.”

Seamless unification

The iCargo platform is crucial to the goal to build on the momentum in air cargo and cement its position as a technology-first carrier, Walpole said. iCargo’s cloud-based platform will seamlessly unify all aspects of sales and operations functions, modernise its technology toolkit with innovative capabilities and enable efficient communication with customers, partners and service providers via APIs.

Vishal Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Cargo Operations, Delta Cargo, said its main priority is to continuously improve processes and better team performance to provide a better customer experience. “We will replace our legacy operating system with iCargo from IBS Software. With the conversion, we will improve our global operation including Delta and vendor managed locations.”

Sam Shukla, Vice-President, the Americas Region, IBS Software, said Delta Cargo is of great strategic significance to Delta Air Lines, one of the biggest airlines in the world, and it is an honour to be selected to power its digital transformation. By putting digital technology at the core of its operations, Delta Cargo is ideally positioned to optimise its services, he added.

