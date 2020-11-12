iCargo Air Mail Handling module goes live at American Airlines

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
American Airlines has gone live with iCargo Air Mail Handling and Mail Revenue Accounting, completing the implementation of all key modules in the Thiruvananthapuram-based travel, transportation and logistics player IBS Software’s iCargo platform.
The final module to go live at the leading American airliner’s cargo is fully integrated across all the iCargo modules, as it continues with the modernisation of its business, a spokesman for IBS Software announced here on Thursday.
iCargo has helped American simplify the landscape of its cargo business’s by reducing the number of systems from 90 to 10, eliminating redundancies and inefficiencies in systems and processes that will drive improvements for its over 8,000-strong cargo team and 30,000 customers, he added.
iCargo Air Mail Handling and Mail Revenue Accounting enables enhanced real-time air mail capacity segmentation, allotment, monitoring, handling and mail revenue accounting across the global cargo and mail network and provides end-to-end management of the air mail business from a single fully integrated air cargo and mail management system, available on all stations including American’s domestic and global hubs.
With this successful go-live, American has become the first US carrier to move away from the industry’s legacy system into an end-to-end fully integrated cargo management solution that manages all aspects of its cargo business, including offers, routings, pricing, scanning, executing, operational performance, issue resolution, and accounting for its domestic and international postal partners as well as its air cargo customers.
Angela Hudson, Head of Transformation for American Airlines Cargo, said that the completion of transition to iCargo is a critical step in digitalising its global air cargo business. “Air cargo has played a vital role during the pandemic, and it is important that we continue to innovate and press ahead with our digital strategy as we look toward the future.
"Our entire team owned this transition and have been working side-by-side to leverage our new tools with customers in mind,” she added. With the core business embedded in the new technology, American can now provide technology-led business solutions and continue innovating around digital distribution strategies and digital customer engagement strategies.
Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice-President and Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software, said that the successful remote delivery of the final product demonstrates the strong implementation capability and processes followed by IBS. “American Airlines Cargo has an incredible team running an intensive schedule and we’re delighted that iCargo will be playing a critical role in helping their business grow,” he added.
Jessica Tyler, President, Cargo, and Vice-President, Airport Excellence, at American Airlines, said that an end-to-end cargo management platform that enables it to grow and adapt is critical, now more so than ever. “In September 2020, our cargo-only schedule more than doubled to help us meet demand and serve our customers around the world. We’re now well equipped to adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and industry.”
