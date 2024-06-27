Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, made history on Thursday by rolling out the 75,000th coach since its inception in 1955. The 75,000th coach was part of the 69th rake of Vande Bharat trainset.

The premier coach factory has been driving India’s rolling stock programme over the last 68 years. From a humble beginning of 74 coaches in 1957-58, the ICF manufactures nearly 3,000 coaches per year now, says a release.

ICF, which relies on the strength of its engineers, has manufactured self-propelled coaches like Electric Multiple Units; Diesel Multiple Units; High Speed Accident Relief Trains; AC EMU and luxury tourism coaches like the Golden Chariot and Maharaja’s Express, and Kolkata Metro. Currently, it manufactures different variants of the semi-high speed trainsets of Vande Bharat, the release said.

