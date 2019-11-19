Delays in Tejas service: For prompt compensation make sure you provide all the relevant details

Over 80 passengers of the Tejas Express run by IRCTC are unable to get their compensation for delays in train travel, because they have not provided all the details to IRCTC.

“Maintaining its commitment, IRCTC in association with Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd has received and approved claims of 158 passengers within a period of three days. While compensation has already been paid to 74 passengers, the claims of the remaining 84 passengers have been been approved for payment and are waiting for want of details from passengers,” IRCTC said in a release.

“This complimentary travel insurance product being offered to passengers of the Tejas Express by IRCTC has become the unique selling point of these premium passenger trains and has been widely appreciated by the rail passengers,” it added.

Also read: In a first, IRCTC to pay compensation for Tejas Express running late

Besides this special feature, IRCTC will also pay passengers a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run is delayed by more than one hour and, Rs 250 if it is delayed by more than two hours.

IRCTC will also soon launch its second Tejas Express on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai–Ahmedabad route, the company added.

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd launched operations of the Tejas Express, a premium segment private passenger train, on October 4, 2019, on the Lucknow–New Delhi–Lucknow route. The train has been well received and has been operating with decent occupancy levels, it added. Though the train has been running on time since launch, it recorded a delay of more than two hours on October 19 due to a delayed start from Lucknow in the morning.

Also read: Railways’ first ‘private’ train Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month of operations