IMO Secretary-General Lim denounces “no crew change” clauses in charter parties

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim has opposed the “no crew change” clauses in charter parties, asserting that such clauses exacerbate the dire situation of stranded seafarers and undermine the efforts to resolve the ongoing crew change crisis.

The so-called “no crew change” clauses, which are demanded by certain charterers, state that no crew changes can occur whilst the charterer’s cargo is onboard – hence not allowing the ship to deviate to ports where crew changes could take place.

Lim called upon all charterers to refrain from requesting to include “no crew change” clauses in charter parties, and further called upon shipowners and operators to reject them if they are demanded.

Utilise alternative clauses

“Such clauses exacerbate the mental and physical fatigue among exhausted seafarers, undermine compliance with the provisions of the Maritime Labor Convention and further threaten the safety of navigation,” Lim said. He added that alternative contractual clauses that do allow for crew changes during the pandemic are available and should be utilized.

“Resolving the crew change crisis requires the best efforts of all stakeholders. The elimination of the use of “no crew change” clauses is just one of those efforts”, the Secretary-General said, reaffirming the commitment of the IMO to assist all member states, the industry and seafarers in this regard.

As the crew change crisis enters its tenth month, hundreds of thousands of seafarers remain onboard ships well beyond the expiration of their seafarer employment agreements, some not being paid and unable to be repatriated. A similar number remain unable to join ships, and as a result, find themselves unable to begin their contracts and earn a living.

“The situation continues to constitute a humanitarian crisis that threatens not only seafarers’ health and well-being but also the safety of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of the global supply chain”, Lim insisted, adding that “policies or practices that prevent or inhibit safe, regular crew changes should be revised or eliminated.”