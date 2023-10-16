India’s improving industrial and commercial activity aided by momentum in the manufacturing sector and backed by favourable demand will boost toll collections by highway operators during October-December.

After largely muted growth in July 2023, logistics activity picked up during August and September and demand is expected toappreciate further in October-December aided by marriage and festival season purchases as well as uptick in mining and construction sectors.

ICRA VP Ashish Modani told businessline: “E-way bills remained above 92 million for the second consecutive month in September 2023, on the back of higher economic activity. Improved economic activity also reflects in healthy traffic growth across most project stretches, and is expected to sustain in the coming quarters with the festival season kicking in. ICRA expects toll collection growth of 6-9 per cent in FY24, primarily supported by 4-5 per cent growth in traffic.”

E-way monthly volumes remained largely stable at above 80 million since March 2023, reporting all-time high volumes in August 2023, signifying resilient domestic trade and transportation activities.

Monthly FASTag volumes have also moved in tandem with e-way bills, ranging from 285 million in Q4 FY23 to 320 million in Q1 FY24, with an all-time peak of 335 million in May 2023, reflecting buoyancy in vehicle movement.

The ratings agency said growth in collections is likely to be driven by e-commerce, FMCG, retail, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

A senior official in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that appreciating toll statistics will get a further boost during the historically active Q3 and Q4 of this fiscal. High prices are a concern, but rising vehicular activity due to the demand will support growth. “Besides, better volumes and collections as well as a transparent system created by the Ministry offer good visibility to investors who are exploring NH assets,” he said.

Demand recovery

A senior NHAI official said that growth in toll collections will depend on e-commerce as well as industrial and commercial activity. “In the last 12 months, FASTag volume grew from roughly 26 crore per month to over 30 crore and collections rose by ₹800-850 crore, which reflects in rising industrial and construction activity,” he added.

Going ahead, as industrial and construction activity along with farm activity picks up pace during Q3 and Q4 FY24, coupled with growth in e-commerce, the road sector will witness better numbers compared to August and September, the official explained.

“We expect that in the next 12-24 months toll activity with grow further on the back of demand from sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail and industrial goods,” he explained.

A JM Financial report said that demand in Q2 FY24 was soft across B2C product categories as both urban and rural demand were impacted by a slowdown in consumption. Lower primary offtake in September 2023 was largely due to delayed festival season.

It expects demand recovery in H2 FY24 with the onset of the festival and wedding season in October-November. Consumer durables (electrical) are expected to witness better revenues driven by pricing growth. Optimism in demand recovery in appliances is aided by expected stability in the input cost environment and pent-up demand following 2-3 weak quarters.

Risk analysts and government officials said that inflation continues to be an issue.

A senior official with a leading FMCD company said that deficient monsoon may pose a threat to rural demand recovery, especially in the South. However, there has been improvement in 2-wheeler sales, which builds confidence. Also, industrial output of consumer non-durable goods such as shoes, and clothing points to some improvement.

Downside risks to the estimates remain from any material tapering of demand due to elevated inflation and interest rates and global supply-demand shifts impacting the Indian economic scenario, ICRA said.

PMI data

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reported a mild slowdown in growth in September due to softer increase in new orders tempering production growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Pollyanna De Lima said: “Manufacturers held a strongly positive outlook for production, as they expect demand to strengthen over the course of the coming 12 months. Upbeat forecasts continued to drive job creation efforts and initiatives to replenish input stocks.”

However, the solid increase in output charges signalled by the PMI data, which occurred in spite of a notable retreat in cost pressures, could restrict sales in the coming months, Lima added.