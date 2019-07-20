Incessant rainfall affects Mangaluru-Bengaluru rail network

Direct railway connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be affected on July 20 and 21 due to the closure of the track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road railway stations on the Western Ghat section.

A press release by South Western Railway zone said here on Saturday that the section is witnessing incessant rainfall since July 18. Loose soil, along with boulders, is coming down in form of slurry, which has covered the track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road railway stations. It said that one enormous rock at the same location is infringing the railway track. For safe running of trains, the rock needs to be removed by blasting.

Railway staff members are working continuously in the hostile weather to clear the slurry androcks near the track, it said.

It is decided to cancel / partial cancel / divert some train services on July 20 and 21 to ensure the safety of passengers, the release added.