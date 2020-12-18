Increased speed, lower freight charges among short-term targets

Increasing speed of freight trains and lowering freight charges by up to 30 per cent over the next few years are some of the strategies envisaged to increase rail mode’s share in overall cargo movement in the country, says the draft National Rail Plan (NRP), which is set to be the template to plan for Railways’ future development.

The NRP outlines operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase modal share of the Railways in freight to 45 per cent by 2030 from 27 per cent at present.

The draft expects higher demand for rail movement to increase from containers, cement, and other products in the next few years. Commodities like coal, that traditionally account for largest share of rail freight moved, will account for a relatively lower share subsequently, predicts the NRP.

Specifically, NRP talks about reducing transit time for cargo movement substantially by increasing average speed of freight trains from present 22 km per hour to 50 km per hour. It will be finalised by January end, after comments from stakeholders.

It also says the overall cost of rail transportation can be lowered nearly 30 per cent and benefits can be passed on to the customers. The NRP also showcases future projects for implementation beyond 2024 that include newer rail freight corridors and high-speed passenger networks. It has set targeted projects for both track and signalling with clear cut timelines for implementation.

Mega investments

Overall, the NRP envisages ₹38.2 lakh crore investment till 2050-51, of which almost 40 per cent will go towards high speed rail network. The planned investments include about ₹6 lakh crore in existing Indian Railway network, ₹2.3 lakh crore in dedicated rail freight corridor, ₹14.95 lakh crore in high speed rail systems and ₹ 6.44 lakh crore in rolling stock like locomotives, ₹2.97 lakh crore in wagons.