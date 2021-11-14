India ahead in tech to make airports safer

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India came to the picture much later than the rest of the world when it comes to using technology for enhancing passenger experience. However, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the scenario completely. Indian aviation has quickly capitalised on the use of technology for providing a safe flying environment, benchmarked with global best.
The beginning is promising. When flights restarted, web check was made compulsory and domestic airlines quickly reached close to 100 per cent web check-ins for their flights. Airlines have also ensured that those on board are protected against the Covid-19 virus. The cabin air is High-Efficiency Particulate Air or HEPA filter cleared. The aircraft is also disinfected after every flight and fumigated at regular intervals.
Indian airports are catching up too. The aspect of flying that deal with the interaction of passengers with various touchpoints at the airports have been digitised to ensure a safe and touchless journey. Digiyatra, a biometric programme of MoCA enabled major airports in India to navigate to this effect efficiently. Moreover, technology is helping the aviation industry manage the current surge in passenger volume effectively, giving hope to the entire travel and tourism industry.
At Delhi airport, all bags go through a UV tunnel as a new safety measure. Besides, the airport has mapped passengers’ complete journeys and taken various measures to ensure social distancing using technology.
Bangalore Airport is working on the development of a Digital Transformation Master Plan and has identified some projects where digital transformation could play a major role in the coming months. Mumbai Airport also capitalised on the touchless check-in technologies. At Hyderabad airport, where all retail outlets are open, fliers are being distributed to encourage digital payment options. The Hyderabad and Delhi airport have introduced the HOI app, a digital travel companion for flyers and QR codes placed across the terminal that can be used to pre-order food with a smartphone.
Given that India is considered the software brain of the world, Indian aviation is likely to move at a faster pace and has the potential to pave the path for the rest of the world technologically. All this can mean only good news for both the airlines, airports and passengers for a safe, secure, hassle-free and quick mode of travel.
The author is Vice President India and South Asia, Elenium Automation
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
