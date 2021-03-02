India launches real-time vessel tracking and seafarers’ help system

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
India launched a real-time vessel tracking system that can help seafarers and fishermen in the times of need. Apart from tracking Indian vessels globally, it can also track foreign vessels within 1,000 km of India’s coastline.
To be operated by DG Shipping, the system is termed Sagar-Manthan: Mercantile Marine Domain Awareness Centre (MMDAC) and can organise help in case of emergency to prevent pollution and loss of lives.
This was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Maritime India Summit.
“Mega ports with world-class infrastructure are being developed at Vadhavan, Paradip and Deendayal Port in Kandla.…Domestic waterways are found to be a cost-effective and environment friendly way of transporting freight. We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030,” said PM Modi.
“The Eastern Waterways Connectivity Transport Grid for regional connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar will be strengthened to effective regional trade and cooperation,” he said.
Speaking at a session later, Shipping Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya said that India is looking to develop water-based based connectivity with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, on the lines of what it has done with Bangladesh.
To boost Ease of Living. Ro-Ro and Roll-on-Roll-off – and passenger ferry projects, water-dromes at 16 locations are being developed to enable sea-plane operations. Steps are also being taken to introduce urban water transport systems in key states and cities such as Kochi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Goa.
To ensure that work relating to the maritime sector does not happen in silos, PM said that the Ministry of Shipping’s ambit was widened and it will strive for excellence in maritime shipping and navigation, education and training for the mercantile marine, ship-building and ship-repair industry, ship-breaking, fishing vessels industry and floating craft industry.
The Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways has created a list of 400 investable projects, said the PM adding that these projects have an investment potential of ₹ 2.25-lakh crore.
