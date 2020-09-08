India-Maldives cargo ferry service set to sail from Thoothukudi on September 20

BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The first dedicated cargo ferry service between India and Maldives is all set to start operations from Thoothukudi on September 20.
Amit Narang, Joint Secretary, External Affairs, announced the new ferry service at a virtual conference organised by FICCI.
The cargo vessel will leave Thoothukudi on September 20 and will be received at Cochin Port Trust on September 22. It will reach Maldives on September 26 and will have a return voyage from there on October 1. There will be two or three services every month. The starting of the service is an important milestone in the geo-economic and political relations between the two countries and it would be a big boost for business communities in the both the countries to expand their business and trade relations, he said.
Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, pointed out that this is an important step forward in the ‘Neighbourhood First policy’ of the Indian government and the culmination of MoU between India and Maldives signed in 2019 with the objective to improve connectivity through an alternate and lesser expensive means of transport for goods.
Detailing the first scheduled cargo ferry service, HK Joshi, CMD, Shipping Corporation of India, said that the first vessel – a container-cum-bulk ship – would commence its maiden trip. The turnaround time of the vessel would be 10-12 days depending on the actual vessel operations at Male. The vessel can carry all types of commodities such as electrical machinery, furniture, pharma products, etc along with perishable goods, she said.
M Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust, and TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Trust, described the initiative as a major step towards the country’s efforts in connecting closely in business and with the people of Maldives, especially for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, that are closely located and have trade and business activities with Maldives.
This important step has been initiated to actualise the proposed ferry service following the feasibility study conducted by FICCI with the High Commission of Maldives to assess the potential of Exim trade between the two countries and the economic viability of commencing the cargo ferry service after the Prime Minister’s announcement last year.
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...