India pitches for including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan in INSTC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India, which has proposed Chabahar Port (located in Iran) to be part of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), would also support inclusion of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in the INSTC.
“The INSTC is an important trade corridor project, wherein India is partnering with 12 countries to establish an economic corridor for the benefit of our peoples. We also welcome the interest of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to join the multilateral corridor project....India has also proposed the inclusion of Chabahar in the INSTC route,” said S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, in his address on ‘Chabahar Day’ at the virtual Maritime India Summit 2021 on Thursday.
Establishing an eastern corridor through Afghanistan would maximise its potential, the Minister added.
Shipping Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya pointed out at the summit that the INSTC Coordination Council Meeting, which couldn’t be held last year because of the pandemic, may be held digitally (video-conferencing) at the earliest so that the momentum of the progress made so far is not stalled.
The virtual summit was also attended by Ministers of Armenia, Afghanistan, Iran, Russian Federation and Uzbekistan.
The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a multi-modal network to move cargo between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, other land-locked countries in the region and Europe.
Chabahar Port is a joint effort of the Governments of India, Iran and Afghanistan, to support landlocked Afghanistan by giving access to the open seas, optimise logistic cost by bringing in efficiency and create a reliable and safe transport corridor, said Mandaviya, adding that the project also aims to develop a transit hub for cross-connectivity between India and Eurasia.
After starting operations two years ago at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, the port has handled 123 vessels and total 13,752 TEUs (twenty feet equivalent unit) containers and 18 lakh tonnes of bulk or general cargo, informed the Minister.
Additionally, there has been an increase in average monthly call by vessels, he said. Indian firm India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) commenced operations at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar on December 25, 2018.
“In 2020, Afghanistan’s first transit shipment of dried fruit and the first shipment of Iran’s aquatic products to South-East were shipped through Chabahar Port,” said Mandaviya, adding that these are important milestones. They facilitate trade between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan with the countries of South and South-East Asia and the Far East through container transportation.
Mandaviya added that there is a need to look at these projects as “bankable” subsequently. “At some stage, we also need to discuss and examine what specific steps we could undertake to support back-end linkages which will allow us to conceive of geographic connectivity projects not merely as road or rail or sea infrastructure issues but as projects that are bankable, of interest to industry and can help transform the geographic corridors of connectivity into corridors for economic cooperation, growth and prosperity in the region,” said the Minister.
Jaishankar expressed hopes that during the INSTC Coordination Council meeting, member states would agree to the expansion of the INSTC route to include the Chabahar Port and also agree on expanding the membership of this project.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...