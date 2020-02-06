Logistics

India plans to electrify entire rail network in next 4/5 years

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

India hopes to electrify its entire railway track in the next four-five years, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as part of the network's efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Goyal said currently 55 per cent of the railway network uses electricity while the remainder is on diesel.

He said solar power generation capacity of 20 GW will be installed by 2030 for railways.

