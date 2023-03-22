Indian airport operators are projected to report a 26 per cent rise in revenues at $3.9 billion in FY24, aviation consultancy, CAPA India, said on Wednesday.

For FY24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

Out of the total, domestic air passengers will rise to 320 million from 275 million this fiscal. During this period, the international air passenger count will increase to 75 million from 58 million.    

"India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY30," CAPA India said.      

It said Indian airports' revenue of $3.9 billion in FY24 will be 26 per cent higher than anticipated in 2022-23.      

The outlook was presented at the CAPA India Aviation Summit here.       

Stefano Barconi, Director General of ACI Asia Pacific, said airports' health was affected significantly amid Covid-19 and air passenger traffic is still in recovery mode.      

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific represents more than 600 airports.

