The Indian aviation sector experienced notable growth in November, with increased passenger numbers and market share shifts among carriers.

India witnessed a 9 per cent y-o-y surge in domestic air traffic, reaching 12.7 million passengers, as reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Dominant players

IndiGo remained a dominant player while SpiceJet faced challenges with the lowest On-Time Performance (OTP). SpiceJet led in passenger load factor at 90.8 per cent, while IndiGo held the largest market share at 61.8 per cent. The total passengers carried during January-November 2023 saw a 25.09 per cent annual growth.

Despite this growth, no scheduled carriers achieved an OTP score exceeding 80 per cent in November. DGCA data, released on December 15, revealed that airlines transported 1.27 crore passengers, a rise from 1.17 crore in the same period last year.

With 10.5 per cent market share Air India holding the second spot. SpiceJet’s market share increased to 6.2 per cent in November from 5 per cent in October. However, its OTP was the lowest at 41.8 per cent.

As the industry continues to evolve, airlines will likely focus on improving OTP to enhance customer satisfaction and maintain a competitive edge. Akasa Air emerged as the most punctual airline in November, boasting an OTP of 78.2 per cent. IndiGo and Vistara followed closely with OTPs of 77.5 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, SpiceJet ranked the least punctual with a 41.8 per cent OTP.

Vistara market share saw a slight decline to 9.4 per cent. Akasa Air and AIX Connect maintained their market shares at 4.2 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

In terms of OTP at the four major airports (Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai), Akasa Air led the chart, reinforcing its position as the most punctual airline.