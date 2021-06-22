Indian Railways completes reconstruction of Valsad ROB in record 20 days

Building equity using the integrity screen
The Indian Railways’ PSU, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) on Tuesday said, it had completed work of dismantling and reconstruction (after making way for DFC tracks) of Valsad Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in the state of Gujarat in a record 20-day time.
“Working in tandem with various government agencies and the civil administration, the ROB which funnels busy traffic into Valsad ROB from the Mumbai-Delhi highway, a 20-day traffic block was secured on June 2 for dealing with this challenge,” Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The work in Western DFC’s Vaitarana–Sachin section faced a bottleneck of crossing a ROB near Valsad Town in South Gujarat. The ROB work could not be started due to various limitations and track laying activities would have been adversely affected. It is said that track laying projects using the New Track Construction (NTC) machine, would have been affected.
Therefore, an innovative solution was arrived at -- to insert a Twin precast box of 16m x 10m size on the approach of the ROB to take the NTC forward through it. The biggest challenge in doing this work was road traffic block, as this ROB is one of the busiest passages into the city of Valsad from the Mumbai-Delhi highway. The whole work was planned to be completed in 20 days road traffic block.
