Indian Railways completes trial of third Vande Bharat train

Indian Railways has completed the trial of the third rake of Vande Bharat train and hopes to increase production of the trains by October this year.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told reporters that the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train was 180 kilometres per hour.

"It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train," he said.

The first generation Vande Bharat trains reached 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and had a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The third generation of Vande Bharat trains would have a maximum speed of 200 kmph, he said. These trains would also be of sleep variety.

Though he did not give the launch date of the third Vande Bharat train, the Minister said serial production of the trains would start from October to meet the initial target of 75 such trains.

A majority of these would be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai although the capacity of the other manufacturing centres is also being scaled up.

The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, three-hour battery backup, content on demand with Wi-Fi facility as well as photo catalytic air purifier as part of the air conditioning system to filter and clear the air of germs, virus and bacteria.

The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonne to 392 tonne and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. It is also pre-fitted with Kavach.