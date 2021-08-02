Indian Railways freight loading hits record 112.72 mt in July

Freight loading by the Indian Railways in July 2021 touched a new high of 112.72 million tonne with incremental freight loading at a high of 17.54 mt.

Incremental freight loading is 18.34 per cent higher than the same month last year, according to official release.

Sustained growth

The growth momentum has continued for the last 11 months since September 2020.

Major incremental growth over the same month last year has been registered in coal (9.31 mt),cement (2.31 mt), steel (0.45 mt), iron ore (1.81 mt), raw material for steel other than iron ore (0.88 mt), food grain (0.43 mt), container (1.33 mt) and balance other goods (1.11 mt).

Cumulative increase

“With freight loading of 451.97 mt in current fiscal 2021-22 as against 336.74 mt last year up to July 2020, Indian Railways has also achieved highest ever cumulative incremental freight loading of 115.23 mt, 34.22 per cent more, over same period last year,” the release stated.

In cumulative performance, major growth has been registered over the comparative period last year in coal and iron-ore.