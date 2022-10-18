Amidst the festive season rush, Indian Railways has notified an additional 32 special services trains.

The Railways had notified 179 special service trains earlier this month to meet increased demand With this, a total of 211 special services will be operated in this festival season with over 2,500 trips to be operated by the Railways.

“In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.

A watch on malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity- is also being done and strictly monitored, the Ministry said.

Further, crowd-controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly passenger entry in unreserved coaches is also being ensured.