Indian Railways permits 12 ft high containers for cargo movements

The Ministry of Railways has decided to permit the introduction of 12 feet high container of 20 feet length for cargo transportation on its network.

In a circular issued on November 15, the Ministry said that the haulage charges for these containers would be at par with the charges notified in 2018 for different weight slabs on a per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) basis.

A TEU is the standard size and a common measure of capacity in the container business.

When commodities notified by the Indian Railways are transported in 12 feet high containers, they will be charged at Container Class Rate (CCR) subject to the existing terms and conditions, the Ministry of Railways said in the circular.