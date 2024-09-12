Indian Railways is eyeing field trials of the country’s first hydrogen fuelled train around January 2025.

The first prototype of the train is planned by December and “field trials of the same would begin a month later”, senior officials told businessline.

Some existing diesel locomotives will be retrofitted in the first phase.

Contracts have been awarded to convert a 1200 KW DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) with a hydrogen fuel cell-based DPRS (Distributed Power Rolling Stock).

Typically, hydrogen-powered trains convert hydrogen into electric energy in fuel cells. In comparison to diesel locomotives, hydrogen trains have the advantage of being emission-free at the point of use.

According to a senior official, Indian Railways “envisages manufacturing a train set with a fuel cell-based propulsion system to provide traction energy from hydrogen fuel cell”.

Fuel Cell is a device in which hydrogen is used to generate electricity through a chemical reaction, in the presence of oxygen, with water as a by-product (electrolysis).

“So, if successful, 35 train-set rakes (of 6 cars each) are proposed. Eight-odd sections are being looked at for introduction of these trains,” the official said.

Pilot project for hydrogen fuel cell

Another official said apilot project for development of a hydrogen fuel cell, and associated ground infrastructure - that includes a system integration unit, battery and two-unit fuel synchronisation tests - have been “successfully done”.

A design by global major Shell has also been approved; and hydrogen plant (designs) have been approved by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation).

Onboard hydrogen safety approval is being carried out. TÜV - SÜD, amongst the select agencies globally which carry out such certification processes, has been roped-in.

“TÜV SÜD is the third-party safety auditor for the project,” the official said.

TÜV” stands for “Technischer Überwachungsverein,” which translates to “Technical Inspection Association”. There are several independent companies that are part of the TÜV Association and TÜV SÜD, headquartered in Munich employs 25,000 people around the globe.

With hydrogen as a source of its rolling stock, Railways would move towards being a net zero carbon emitter by 2030, the official said.

Global Examples

In 2021, European major Alstom introduced the Coradia iLint, claiming that it was the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell passenger train. Trials were conducted at The Railway Research Institute’s test track in Żmigród, near Wrocław in Poland. Subsequently, the train’s prototype was presented to local stakeholders, including regional operators, transport authorities, government decision-makers, among others.

Coradia iLint was amongst the first to operate hydrails, transporting passengers in North America. It carried more than 10,000 passengers in a demonstration project in Quebec from mid-June to the end-of-September 2023 on the Réseau Charlevoix rail network along the Saint-Lawrence River.

Alstom also partnered with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to operate and provide demonstrations in Riyadh.

Germany already has retrofitted hydrails; and China is testing its own version of such rolling stock. California and Italy are also working on hydrails projects.