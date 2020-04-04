Indian Railways produced over 2.8 lakh masks and 25,000 litres of sanitizers in March

Indian Railways ramped up in-house production of masks and sanitizers to combat COVID-19, producing over 2.8 lakh masks and over 25,000 litres of hand sanitizers in March, the Ministry of Railways announced on Friday.

“In continuation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways is making all out efforts to supplement the health care initiatives of Government of India. In this direction Indian Railways is producing Masks and Sanitizer in-house in its all Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs,” the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

“Till 1st April 2020 Indian Railways has produced total 2,87,704 nos. of masks and 25,806 litres of sanitizer in its Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs,” it further said.

The Western Railway took the lead in the production of masks, making over 46,313 masks and 700 litres of sanitizer. The Central Railway produced huge amounts of sanitizers- 2693 litres along with 22,580 masks.

North Central Railway produced 26567 masks and 3100 litres of sanitizer while Eastern Railway manufactured14800 masks and 2620 litres of sanitizer.

The Ministry further detailed the precautionary measures and health protocols that it had been taking to ensure the health safety of its staff.

“Since freight operations of Indian Railways are running 24X7 to maintain essentials and goods supplies, operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock,” it said.

Railway resources

After the government’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown on March 24, over 4 lakh wagons have been operation, carrying supplies “to keep the supply chain functional.” Of these, over 2.23 lakh wagons carried essential commodities including food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits & vegetables, petroleum products, coal, fertilizers, etc. the Ministry had said in an official statement.

Railways are making masks and hand sanitizers available to all staff coming on duty. It is also providing these essentials for contract labourers. Railways are also providing soap, water and washing facilities at all workplaces.

“With local innovations hands free washing facilities have been provided,” it said.

It is also ensuring social distancing, spreading awareness regarding the same amongst all staff like trackmen and locomotive pilots.

India has reported over 2300 active cases of the novel coronavirus with the death toll surpassing 60 on Saturday according to the Union Health Ministry.