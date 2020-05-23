Indian Railways will run Shramik Special trains as long as there is demand, says Chairman Railway Board

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Indian Railways will run Shramik Special trains — the non-AC, point-to-point trains to move migrants for which entire trains are booked by State governments — as long as there is demand for such trains, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.
Ministry of Railways has decided to operationalise 2,600 more Shramik Special trains in next ten days across India as per the needs of various State governments. This initiative is expected to benefit 36 lakh stranded passengers across the country.
He reiterated that Railways bears 85 per cent of cost of running the Shramik special trains. Indian Railways has run 2,600 of these trains since May 1.
Responding to a query about the extent of losses (post lockdown), Yadav said that the Railways’ main priority is not earnings during these such difficult times.
In passenger segment, the Railways has not seen in the 200 trains that are supposed to run from June 1. “We have announced 200 trains based on (demand) patterns, which will start from June 1. Overall, 30 per cent of the total capacity are booked, but some trains are seeing over 90 per cent and waitlisted trains,” added Yadav.
Responding to a question on how Railways is meeting social distancing norms, the Chairman added that the Railways was not running unreserved trains.
Additionally, Yadav added that almost half of 5,000 railway coaches (which were prepared to be serve as isolation wards) are now being run as special trains.
Apart from Shramik Special trains, Railways has started 15 pairs of Special Trains (all AC trains) with effect from May 12, 2020.
Indian Railways started running “Shramik Special” trains from May 1, 2020, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to nationwide lockdown.
These special trains are being run from point-to-point on the request of both the concerned State governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.
The Railways and State Governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of the Shramik Specials.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...