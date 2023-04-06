Family flight searches are increasing by about 230 per cent compared to 2022, with 81 per cent of those planning a trip this summer saying they’ll go with their families despite higher airfares, Kayak—a travel search engine’s data reveals.

One-third who are planning travel this summer are being influenced by nostalgia and are leaning towards destinations they have already visited in the past, including their ancestral places. Interestingly, novelty is still important to them, with about half intending to make new memories in these previously-visited destinations while only 39 per cent would relive past experiences.

Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager, Kayak said, “With the significant increase in flight and hotel searches, Indians are in for a summer of family travel, meaningful experiences and return to simpler times as we emerge from the pandemic. Nostalgia travel is a trend gaining momentum as people revisit special places or explore destinations evoking a sense of the past. ”

In terms of age groups, 25-34 year olds are the most interested in visiting nostalgic destinations that they might have visited during their childhood or teen years, perhaps taking their own children to recreate these precious memories.

According to the KAYAK consumer research, a significant majority (80 per cent) of Indian summer holiday makers surveyed are planning to spend more or a similar amount on their summer travel this year as compared to last year.

Price no hindrance

“Increased flight prices do not seem to pose a hindrance for eager travellers in India with searches significantly up despite the price increase, which is about 42 per cent for return economy domestic flights and about 19 per cent for return economy international flights,” he said.

The average cost of a return economy domestic flight during the summer travel season is ₹13,188, and about ₹93,482 for a return economy long-haul international flight, its report suggested.

“What’s great news for the Indian tourism sector is that according to our consumer research, 80 per cent of Indian summer holiday makers are planning to spend more money or similar amounts on their summer travel this year as compared to last year.”

This aligns with Kayak search data which shows that Indian travellers seem willing to spend more to travel in style for long-haul flights, with business class searches up by 69 per cent and first class searches by 109 per cent compared to 2022

To cool off

The most searched international destination for summer travel is Toronto followed by Dubai, London, and New York. Within Asia, Indian travellers are looking at ever-popular destinations like Bali, Bangkok, Singapore, and the Maldives. Further, New Delhi was the most searched domestic destination, followed by Goa, Srinagar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Given the scorching heat across the country, a majority of respondents are planning to travel to places where they can cool off. Whilst 61 per cent are gravitating towards the mountains, 51 per cent want to bask in the breeze at seaside destinations.

Kayak flight search data shows the average planned duration of stay is about 35 days for long-haul intercontinental travel, about 6 days for domestic travel, and roughly 8 days within Asia.