The enhancement of last-mile air connectivity in India through the development of airports as well as the establishment of new airlines harbours the potential to add another eight crore (80 million) annual passengers in India, says turboprop aircraft manufacturer ATR.

According to the turboprop aircraft manufacturer, existing regional intercity travel via ground transportation indicates an untapped potential of eight crore additional air passengers per year, which could be served by increasing flight frequencies on existing routes and creating new air connections.

Speaking to businessline, Jean-Pierre Clercin, Head of Commercial Sales, Asia-Pacific region for ATR, cited that the forecast takes into account current trends and is based on a survey of Indian travel consumers from 2022 to 2023.

He said this survey revealed that 90% of intercity trips by all modes of transport are less than 750 km.

“Today only 3 per cent of trips go by air, whilst ATR’s survey indicated that this could rise to around 7 per cent, which would mean bringing another 80 million annual passengers into the regional air transport network,” Clercin said.

“To support this expansion, the government is investing significantly in building new airports and expanding existing airfields.”

According to Clercin, Head of Commercial Sales, Asia-Pacific region for ATR, a company forecast has suggested the potential to add up to 200 turboprop aircraft over the next decade.

Currently, 70 ATRs are in operation across India. Airlines such as Fly91, Alliance Air, and IndiGo operate these aircraft.

ATR-72 aircraft have become the manufacturer’s most popular plane model in India.

This turboprop aircraft can seat up to 78 passengers and is known for its fuel efficiency and operational flexibility.

Besides, ATR aircraft can connect remote airports with short runways.

Furthermore, ATR aircraft are particularly suited for shorter flights, typically around 700-800 km, making them ideal for enhancing regional connectivity.

“There are further opportunities for growth that are yet to be fully realised. We remain optimistic regarding future opportunities in the country,” Clercin said.

“ATR sees the Indian market as a significant area of growth, with rising demand for regional air travel creating new opportunities for our aircraft.”

As per Clercin, the last few years have firmly established India as the “aviation capital of the world and a leading market that no one can afford to ignore.”

In addition, he said that the central government’s regional connectivity scheme is playing a crucial role and is “indeed driving Indian airlines to purchase ATR aircraft.”

“Regional air mobility is essential in jumpstarting connectivity from smaller communities to urban centers. As we say, a runway is a highway to the world.”

“The ATR aircraft continues to attract significant interest from airlines in India due to its complementarity to the single-aisle aircraft, like the A320, which are increasingly entering the market.”

