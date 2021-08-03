India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki sees hydrogen as ‘interesting alternative’

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The use of hydrogen power for mobility is an “interesting alternative” for India, especially as it would reduce dependence on lithium imports, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, India’s top-selling carmaker, said on Monday.
Demand for lithium for batteries is soaring as governments across the world push automakers to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions, partly by phasing out internal combustion engines.
In India, however, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by carmakers has been slow due to the high cost of batteries, as well as insufficient charging infrastructure. India also does not have lithium reserves, the majority of which are controlled by China globally.
Japan’s auto giants could ignite hydrogen hype
This makes EVs a hard sell in a country like India where per capita income is around $2,000, or about 5 per cent of that in Europe and Japan, and 95 per cent of cars sold are priced below $20,000, Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders in the company’s annual report.
“We need to recognise that our strategy for moving towards net zero emission has to be consistent with the economic and infrastructure conditions prevailing in the country,” Bhargava said.
NTPC invites bids to buy 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses
To reduce fuel consumption and emissions, Maruti is pushing sales of cars that operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), and is also investing in hybrid technology, he said, adding that “the use of hydrogen is also an interesting alternative”.
Suzuki Motor Corp, which controls Maruti, is also prioritising development of clean technologies suitable for the Indian market, Bhargava said, adding that Suzuki’s alliance with Toyota Motor Corp in Japan would prove valuable for this effort.
Bhargava’s comments come as debate around EVs is gathering steam in India, with Tesla Inc lobbying the government to lower import duties on electric cars.
Tesla’s demands have polarised India’s auto industry, with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co — which has a share of about 18 per cent of the country’s car market and is Maruti’s closest competitor — supporting a tax cut on imports.
Maruti’s comments in support of hydrogen also come weeks after Mukesh Ambani, chairman of refiner Reliance Industries, said it would invest $10 billion in clean energy, including setting up giga factories to produce fuel cells and green hydrogen.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...