Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant returns after successful sea trials

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant successfully accomplished its maiden sea voyage on Sunday. It had sailed from Kochi on August 4.
IAC Vikrant, designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND), is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited.
During the maiden sailing, the ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD), and auxiliary equipment, were tested.
The trials, which were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command on the last day, have progressed as planned and system parameters have been proved satisfactory. The successful completion of maiden trials sorties, despite challenges faced due to Covid-19 pandemic and protocols in place, is testimony to the efforts of a large number of stakeholders for over a decade.
The carrier would undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022.
The delivery of Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With this delivery, India will join a select group of nations that has the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.
Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region and its quest for a blue water Navy.
