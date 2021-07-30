IndiGo Airlines to lower carbon dioxide emission by 18% in next fiscal year

IndiGo Airlines aims to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 18 per cent per Available Seat Kilometer (ASK) in the next fiscal year.

The company published its first ESG ((Environment, Social and Governance) report on Friday. Titled ‘IndiGo Green’, the report shares the company’s outlook towards good governance and an overview of the environmental and social performance. The airline has been in the process of institutionalising a sustainable approach to operations over the last few years, where-in sustainability is being integrated with day-to-day operations.

This report is an outcome of SEBI’s circular on “Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting” by listed entities. The company said that it had made several strides towards sustainability, from investing in fuel-efficient engines to planting trees, sponsoring biogas plants, and investing in water conservation projects. “IndiGo has registered a reduction of 1,478,359 tonnes of carbon emissions from FY ’15 to FY ’21. In FY ‘23, the airline aims to reduce CO2 emission by 18 per cent per ASK when compared to FY ’16,” a statement from the company said.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, "as a socially responsible airline, it is deeply concerned about the scarcity of natural resources and the increasing impact of climate change on the planet; we understand the importance of sustainability for future generations.

“We believe it is important for us to contribute back to the community we serve and to maintain strong governance processes, to ensure long term success and stability. IndiGo is committed to enhancing long-term value for its stakeholders, investors, and customers by maintaining high standards of corporate governance at all levels of the organisation,”

According to the statement, IndiGo ensures a diverse and safe work environment while demonstrating commitment towards sustainable governance, customer experience and employee engagement on the people front. Policies are fundamentally built to ensure diversity and inclusion, fairness, welfare, and the well-being of the employees. Even during the pandemic, the leadership team ensured that resources were allocated judiciously to strengthen operations and ensure future sustainable growth. As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the airline engages with the communities across four focus areas - children and education, women empowerment, environment, and heritage, the statement said.