Airline major IndiGo has enhanced its domestic market share to over 63% in October, showed the latest air passenger traffic data.

According to the data report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo achieved the highest market share among all the domestic airlines during the month under review.

The airline ferried 86.40 lakh (8.64 million) passengers in October 2024, attaining a market share of 63.3%, its highest market share during 2024.

IndiGo was followed by the Air India Group (including Air India Express), which carried 26.48 lakh (2.64 million) passengers to attain a market share of 19.4%.

The low-cost airline Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India. On October 1, 2024, AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) merged with Air India Express.

Meanwhile, Vistara, which remained an independent airline until recently, carried 12.43 lakh (1.24 million) passengers for a 9.1% share.

The data showed that budget carrier SpiceJet flew 3.35 lakh (0.33 million) passengers to reach a market share of 2.4%, and Akasa Air carried 6.16 lakh (0.61 million) to attain a share of 4.5%.

Besides, Alliance Air carried 0.98 lakh (0.09 million) passengers to get a share of 0.7%, followed by Star Air, which carried 0.57 lakh (0.05 million) to get a share of 0.4%, and Fly91 flew 0.17 lakh (0.01 million) to get a market share of 0.1%.

The data showed that Vistara had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) during the month under review, at 86.1%. The airline was followed by Akasa Air, at 85.7%, and IndiGo, at 82.3%.

On-time performance-wise, the report pointed out that IndiGo led the industry with a 71.9% punctuality rate at the four major airports in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Vistara followed the airline at 71.4% and Akasa Air at 67.2%.

On an overall basis, the DGCA data showed that domestic passenger traffic rose by over 5% during the month under review on a year-on-year basis.

According to the DGCA data, India’s scheduled domestic flight operators ferried around 1.36 crore (13.6 million) passengers last month, up from 1.26 crore (12.6 million) in the corresponding period last year.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January–October 2024 were 13.21 crore as against 12.54 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 5.30 per cent and monthly growth of 8.08 per cent,” DGCA said in its monthly traffic report.