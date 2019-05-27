IndiGo looking at feasibility of wide-body aircraft, but order is not imminent: CEO

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo, is studying the feasibility of including wide-body aircraft in its fleet but is unlikely to place an order in the near future, Ronojoy Dutta, the airline’s Chief Executive Order, said on Monday.
“For wide-body there is nothing imminent. Are we studying it? Absolutely. But are we about to place an order or do we see something happening in the near future? No,” Dutta told analysts in a telephonic interaction after announcing the airline’s fourth-quarter and full-year results.
There has been talk about IndiGo looking at ordering wide-body aircraft as it eyes expanding its international operations to long-haul destinations in Europe and other parts of the globe. Asked whether the airline will look at entering into allied businesses in the medium to long-term, Dutta said the company will stick to what it does. “We know what we are doing. We are good at what we are doing and we have no plans to expand into other areas about which we know very little,” he said. IndiGo’s Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said the airline saw a strong improving trend in the performance of the Pratt and Whitney engines with the inflight shutdown rate being reduced by half which is very much below the international standards. “We are confident that all the measures taken by Pratt and Whitney are showing results. For most issues resolutions have been found and implemented,” he added.
In response to a question on pilot shortage, Wolfgang admitted that there was pilot shortage for three-four months but that had now been sorted out. The COO said that 285 Jet Airways’ pilots had joined the airlines and their numbers are expected to increase. A shortage of pilots had seen IndiGo curtail its daily schedule.
