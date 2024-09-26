Isidro Porqueras will take over as the chief operating officer (COO) of IndiGo from November 1, replacing Wolfgang Prock-Schauer who is retiring from the post.

Porqueras joined the airline as a chief transformation officer in April and has been engaged in several operations-related projects since. He has 25+ years of experience leading high-performance teams in different areas such as operations, commercial, strategy and finance. He worked as COO in Spanish airline Volotea before joining IndiGo.

Porqueras's appointment will be subject to regulatory approvals, the airline said on Thursday. Prock-Schauer, who has worked in aviation sector for four decades, was the CEO of GoAir (renamed as Go First) and Jet Airways in his earlier stints. He joined IndiGo in 2018.

“Leadership development and succession is a key part of every successful organisation and its evolution. At IndiGo, these recent leadership transitions demonstrate a holistic succession-planning to ensure seamless continuity towards the next phase of growth and future ambitions on our way to become a global airline," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

"These transitions also underscore the strength and depth of our organisation from within as well as blending in talent from outside with new expertise and experience," he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit