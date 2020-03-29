Indigo operates relief flight from Delhi to Jodhpur for Iran-returned Indians

IndiGo operated a relief flight from Delhi on March 29 to carry 139 Indian passengers. who were being shifted to the Army Isolation centre in Jodhpur.

The flight 6E-9121 operated by two captains and four cabin crew was operated after all passengers were certified as being corona negative prior to the flight. These passengers had arrived from Iran to Delhi on another flight as part of the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Covid-19 impacted countries.

All precautionary measures were followed while check-in and operation of the flight, including overall staff, crew and aircraft maintenance engineers using personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, spraying disinfectant on all the bags prior to loading, meal boxes placed on seats prior to boarding and passenger disembarkation in lots of 20 and x-ray treatment of all check-in baggage.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “It will be our honour to further extend our resources in moving medicine, equipment and relief supplies from one part of the country to another, in service of the nation.”

GoAir had recently offered to fly migrant workers stranded in various cities due to the 21-day national lockdown.