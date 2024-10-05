IndiGo’s operations were hit by a system slowdown, resulting in delays and the cancellation of twenty flights on Saturday.

The issue was reported in the afternoon and led to long wait times at check-in counters and baggage drops. The airline’s booking engine and website were also impacted.

While IndiGo said its team worked diligently, and the airline issued manual boarding passes, passengers complained of tardiness.

“It’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services...Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering,” a passenger complained in a social media post.

IndiGo said in a statement that it is experiencing a temporary system slowdown across the network, affecting its website and booking system. “As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey,” it said.

IndiGo is the country’s largest airline and operates around 2,000 flights daily.

Earlier in July, the airline was forced to cancel over 200 flights due to a global outage caused by a cloud server and software provider.