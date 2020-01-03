IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to hold shareholders’ meet on Jan 29

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
InterGlobe Aviation will hold its Extraordinary General Meeting on January 29 in which the issue of changes in the Articles of Association (AoA) of the company will be taken up.
In a communication to the BSE on Friday, IndiGo said the EGM is being held following a request made by the RG Group comprising Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust (Trustee: Shobha Gangwal and J.P. Morgan Trust Company of Delaware) and related entities, who collectively hold 36.64 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company.
The EGM comes amidst a bitter war of words between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, the co-promoters of IndiGo, last year. In June, Gangwal wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleging that the controlling rights of Inter Globe Enterprise Group, a minority shareholder, have not been “judiciously and prudently used in the best interests of the company”.
In his communication, Gangwal said he had not expected that over the years, Bhatia “would start building an ecosystem of other companies that would enter into dozens of related-party transactions (RPTs) with IndiGo”. “We are not against RPTs as long as proper checks and balances exist and such RPTs are in the best interest of the company,” he added.
Countering the allegation, Bhatia said the IndiGo Board Chairman had pointed out in March that an EY report on the RPTs of the past five years noted that there were no “substantive irregularities” but only “procedural irregularities”.
Days before the Annual General Meeting of IndiGo was to be held last year Gangwal issued a statement that he will support the proposed changes to the Articles of Association. Many of the issues raised by Gangwal, including increasing the size of the Board and induction of women directors, were accepted.
But in a twist to the tale, Bhatia submitted a Request for Arbitration against Gangwal in October last year.
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...