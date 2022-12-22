An IndiGo passenger and an air-hostess were involved in a heated exchange over choice of meals onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi, and aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident.

A video clip of the heated exchange onboard the flight on December 16 was shared on social media on Wednesday. In a statement, the airline said it is looking into the incident. "My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air-hostess is heard telling the passenger.

The passenger is also heard telling her, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant... I am not your servant."

At one point, the passenger said "why are you yelling? Shut up" to the air-hostess, who also asks the former to "shut up", according to the nearly one-minute-long clip that was apparently shot by a passenger in the flight.

According to IndiGo, the issue related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action.

"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident," the airline said in the statement.

What is codeshare?

Codeshare allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. About the clip, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor in a series of tweets said over the years, he has seen "crew slapped and abused on board flights, called 'servant' and worse".

"I recall an incident some years ago where a new crew, just 19 years old, was slapped by a pax because his meal choice was not on board. I met her the same day, she was inconsolable and said this is not what she signed up for. She quit flying the same day.

"At that time there was no unruly pax policy in India. This was one of the incidents that led to that to be introduced eventually. As I have always said, the customer is always right... until he (or she) is wrong. Physical or verbal abuse or humiliation is NEVER acceptable," he said. Kapoor has also worked with Vistara and SpiceJet, among other companies.